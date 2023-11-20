Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

