Decred Hits Market Cap of $240.54 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. Decred has a market cap of $240.54 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.37 or 0.00041285 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00141128 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025266 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002708 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,651,827 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

