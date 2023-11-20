Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JEQ)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 89.8% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

JEQ stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

