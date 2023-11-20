Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JEQ)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 89.8% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance
JEQ stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.
About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
