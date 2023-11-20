Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $28,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $164.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

In related news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,200 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

