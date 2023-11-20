Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 378,000 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,295,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.94% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $27,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781,893 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,441 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $10,137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,123,000 after buying an additional 1,736,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 1,704,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.53. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $4.60 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

