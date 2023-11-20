149 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 90.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 322.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $169.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.10 and a beta of 0.87. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $189.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. Loop Capital increased their price target on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on monday.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

