Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 136 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in CGI were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CGI by 19.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the second quarter worth about $23,342,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI Price Performance

GIB opened at $101.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

