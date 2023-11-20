Gabelli Funds LLC Has $26.44 Million Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.20% of Griffon worth $26,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.7% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth about $38,441,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Griffon Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE GFF opened at $45.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Articles

