Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other RealReal news, CEO John E. Koryl bought 43,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,477.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,793,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

