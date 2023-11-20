Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 90 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $162.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.96.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

