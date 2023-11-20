Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 124 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,023,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $257.70 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.56.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.