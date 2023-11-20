Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

CF stock opened at $77.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.