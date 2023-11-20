Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.