133,115 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.08% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,002,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,928,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 653,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 105,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,040,295.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 796,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,149,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,999. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

