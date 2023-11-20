15,252 Shares in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of NV5 Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth about $17,043,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 130.4% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,864 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $6,962,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $3,743,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $3,070,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $98.75 on Monday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,404.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

