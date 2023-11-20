Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.58 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.32, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,940,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

