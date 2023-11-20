Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.84 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $49.08 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.