Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,628 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

KIM opened at $18.80 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 129.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.