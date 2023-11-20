Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.03.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $105.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.