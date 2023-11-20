Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.56. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innovative Industrial Properties

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.