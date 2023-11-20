Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,666 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,275,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,848,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,934,000 after acquiring an additional 108,031 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 54.0% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 592,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 207,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of REXR opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 144.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

