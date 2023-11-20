Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.75 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.