DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.22, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

