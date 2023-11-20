Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 49,072 Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.08% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 251,623 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 828,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

