Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,945 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 20.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $664,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $110.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.46. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.