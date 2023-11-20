Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 153.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,938 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after acquiring an additional 711,440 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 120.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 10.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 118,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

NYSE OMF opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $48.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.80%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

