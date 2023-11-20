Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Axos Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 63,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,560,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,967,000 after acquiring an additional 93,039 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Axos Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

