Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.07 Million in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,144 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 83,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $149.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $162.05.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

