Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 14,752 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 118.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.84.

Read Our Latest Report on NTAP

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.