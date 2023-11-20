Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 25,622 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.42, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 442,014 shares of company stock worth $35,244,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

