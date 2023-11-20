47,134 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Independent Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 688,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,144,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 732,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,216,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,654,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

INDB stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Report on INDB

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.