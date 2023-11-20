Reviewing Nauticus Robotics (KITT) & Its Peers

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nauticus Robotics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nauticus Robotics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nauticus Robotics Competitors 487 2231 3026 36 2.45

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 123.77%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 21.77%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -175.68% -2,774.34% -61.02% Nauticus Robotics Competitors -424.46% -110.68% -3.52%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics’ rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million -$28.26 million -3.95 Nauticus Robotics Competitors $5.39 billion $101.36 million 1,026.69

Nauticus Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics. Nauticus Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics rivals beat Nauticus Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

