Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$94.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$94.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$91.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$67.13 and a 1-year high of C$93.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total value of C$205,650.40. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total transaction of C$205,650.40. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, with a total value of C$43,745.28. Insiders sold 120,878 shares of company stock valued at $10,673,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

