FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.16.
FIGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FIGS
FIGS Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $266,119.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $28,188.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,770 shares of company stock valued at $901,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FIGS
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FIGS by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FIGS by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,340 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
Featured Articles
