FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.16.

FIGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.55 on Monday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.38.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $266,119.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $28,188.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,770 shares of company stock valued at $901,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FIGS by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FIGS by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,340 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

