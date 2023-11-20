StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Up 20.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

In related news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 154,841 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,438.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

