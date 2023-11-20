Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.95 on Friday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

