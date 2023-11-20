Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.63.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 288,975 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 55,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CUBI opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
