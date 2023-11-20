Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$70.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.81.

CCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

CCA opened at C$52.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.78 and a 12-month high of C$82.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.09%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

