Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $8.62 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.