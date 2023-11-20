Contrasting Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) & Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) and Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solo Brands and Mercari’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $517.63 million 0.82 -$4.95 million $0.38 12.24 Mercari N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mercari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solo Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.4% of Solo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Solo Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Solo Brands and Mercari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands 4.52% 9.62% 6.40% Mercari N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Solo Brands and Mercari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mercari 0 1 1 0 2.50

Solo Brands currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.68%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Mercari.

Summary

Solo Brands beats Mercari on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. Solo Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Mercari

(Get Free Report)

Mercari, Inc. plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.