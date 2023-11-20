CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get CDW alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Price Performance

CDW Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $215.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $219.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Institutional Trading of CDW

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after buying an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,752,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 789.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,907,000 after buying an additional 764,639 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.