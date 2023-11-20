Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

BDNNY opened at $56.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

