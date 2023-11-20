Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.
NYSE BRFS opened at $2.80 on Monday. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.
BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Analysts expect that BRF will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.
