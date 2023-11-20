Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $12.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRS

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 24.6 %

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

CHRS opened at $2.13 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $237.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 1,389,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after purchasing an additional 110,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 345,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.