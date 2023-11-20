Brokerages Set Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target at $25.20

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLK shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $212,000. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLK stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $26.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -184.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

