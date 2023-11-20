UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Receives $177.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UNF stock opened at $170.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.31. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.80. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in UniFirst by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

