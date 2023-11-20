Analysts Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Price Target at $37.30

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Model N stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $904.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.76. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

In related news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,068 shares of company stock worth $768,501 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Model N by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Model N by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

