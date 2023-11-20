MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

MTUAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTUAY

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 1.6 %

About MTU Aero Engines

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $101.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $134.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.45.

(Get Free Report

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.