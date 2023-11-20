MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
MTUAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.
MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 1.6 %
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.
