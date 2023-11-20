StockNews.com Downgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.50. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 14,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $263,374.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,046.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 14,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $263,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,046.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 61,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,390,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,052,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,588 shares of company stock worth $3,783,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 64.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 99,567 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 465.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

