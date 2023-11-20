NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 46.6 %

Shares of NH opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

